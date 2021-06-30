Fleetwood man handed three-year football ban after attempting to punch steward at Blackpool match

Michael McLaughlin, of Addison Road, Fleetwood, was in attendance at the Blackpool and Fleetwood Town match in Bloomfield Road on December 7, 2019.

During the second half of the match, police said an "incident" involving supporters from both sides took place on the pitch after Blackpool took a 3-0 lead.

After a number of Fleetwood Town fans moved to the segregation barrier, McLaughlin walked to the front of the railings in an attempt to separate the barricade.

Michael McLaughlin (pictured) has been handed a three-year banning order after being found guilty of a public order offence during a Blackpool and Fleetwood Town football match. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

CCTV footage reportedly captured the 51-year-old attempting to punch a match day steward after they attempted to push McLaughlin back.

McLaughlin was given the order at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on June 23 for his behaviour, as well as a £300 fine, costs of £650 and victim surcharge of £32.

PC Dan Fish, of Lancashire Police, said: "McLaughlin was challenged by the steward over his behaviour leading to a violent confrontation.

"His actions were shameful, attempting to attack a steward simply doing their job.

"We welcome the court result and hope it serves as a warning to others."