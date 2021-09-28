Fleetwood man appears in court accused of robbing travel agents twice in two days

Timothy Daley, 48, of Leven Avenue, Fleetwood is accused of stealing €4,000 by pretending to have a gun when he stormed into the travel agents in Lord Street last Tuesday (September 21). He is accused of targeting the travel shop a second time the next day when he allegedly returned with a knife. Pic: Google

Appearing at Blackpool Magistrates' Court yesterday, Daley, who did not enter a plea, was remanded in custody.