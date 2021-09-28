Fleetwood man appears in court accused of robbing travel agents twice in two days
A man has appeared in court after being charged with robbing World Travel Lounge in Fleetwood two days running.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 2:14 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 2:16 pm
Timothy Daley, 48, of Leven Avenue, Fleetwood is accused of stealing €4,000 by pretending to have a gun when he stormed into the travel agents in Lord Street last Tuesday (September 21).
He is accused of targeting the travel shop a second time the next day when he allegedly returned with a knife.
Appearing at Blackpool Magistrates' Court yesterday, Daley, who did not enter a plea, was remanded in custody.
He will next appear at the Crown Crown on Wednesday, October 27.