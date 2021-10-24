Fleetwood armed robbers get away with cash after raid on One Stop shop

Police say two men threatened staff with weapons and demanded cash from the till after storming into the One Stop shop in Lord Street at around 9.30pm.

Frightened shop workers handed the pair a full tray of cash - around £250 - and the men made off from the scene before police arrived.

No one was injured in the robbery, but staff are said to have been 'left shaken' by the incident.

Lancashire Police have yet to confirm what type of weapons were used in the raid.

No arrests have been made, but the force said an investigation is under way.

Anybody with information is asked to to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 1854 of October 23.

Second incident at BetFred in Lord Street

Police were called to a second incident a short distance away outside BetFred in Lord Street at around 3.30am this morning (Sunday, October 24).

Lancashire Police has not provided any details at this stage, but detectives are believed to be investigating an assault outside the betting shop.

The entrance to BetFred remained cordoned off with police tape today as CSI carried out a forensic examination at the scene.