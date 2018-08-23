File of evidence concerning councillors under investigation in One Connect fraud probe has been submitted to CPS

Prosecutors are today considering evidence compiled by police in a long running council fraud probe.

The leader of Lancashire County Council, Geoff Driver, has again been re-bailed by police as part of the long-running Operation Sheridan investigation into activities surrounding One Connect, the now defunct partnership between LCC and telecom giants BT.

Coun Driver and three other men have been on bail since they were arrested in May last year on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation.

The other three are former County Hall chief executive Phil Halsall, the suspended chief executive of Liverpool City Council Ged Fitzgerald and David McElhinney who was employed as chief executive of One Connect.

All four reported to police yesterday and had their bail extended.

Today a Lancashire Police spokesman said: "In September 2013 Lancashire County Council referred to Lancashire Constabulary some allegations of financial irregularity.

"An investigation was launched and following a complex and lengthy enquiry a file of evidence has now been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration.

"The investigative bail period has now been suspended as a result of the file being submitted. "