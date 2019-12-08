Fans fight on the pitch as trouble erupts at the Blackpool v Fleetwood game.

Trouble flared at the Blackpool v Fleetwood match yesterday as supporters ran onto the pitch forcing police and stewards to intervene.

In one ugly incident, a pitch invader was chased by stewards as two rival fans also ran onto the playing surface to confront and fight the youth.

Stewards and police moved in as angry fans in the stadium were incited by the incident.

An eye witness said trouble erupted after Blackpool scored their third goal.

They said: "A Blackpool fan ran onto the pitch to confront the Fleetwood supporters, then a Fleetwood fan also ran on where he evaded the stewards for a good couple of minutes.

"The two sets of fans were then fighting each other in the South East corner while the game was temporarily halted.

"I saw the police take away the Fleetwood fan."

Blackpool won the game 3-1.

