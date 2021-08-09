Extra police patrols continue in Fleetwood following reports of 'large groups of youths causing a nuisance until late at night'

Mounted police in Fleetwood

The mounted police were on patrol in the area following reports of anti-social behaviour there when the incident occured on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, a dispersal order was put in place between Grange Road, Princes Way and Chatsworth Avenue in response to increased anti-social behaviour and crime around the Chatsworth Estate.

Insp Martin Wyatt, of Fleetwood police, said: “We are aware there has been an incident involving youths throwing a bottle at one of our police horses.

“This follows other anti-social behaviour in the area with large groups of youths gathering and causing a nuisance until late at night.

“Extra patrols have been working in the area and will continue to do so over the weekend and into next week. We will not tolerate this type of behaviour and those responsible will be dealt with accordingly.

“It is important to stress that this behaviour is only from the minority of the community. Over the last few nights our police horses and other officers have been welcomed by the wider community and it is clear from social media and our interactions that the majority of residents appreciate our presence and do not want to be subjected to anti-social behaviour.

“We will continue to work alongside our partners in tackling ASB and use powers available to us to prevent incidents happening in the future.

“In Lancashire we have strong professional partnerships with other agencies and I can assure the local community that we are working to achieve long term solutions as well as taking positive action where necessary. I urge the community to report incidents of ASB or criminality to us either online or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

“There is a tendency to post on social media rather than report to the relevant authorities so it would be really helpful if people could report incidents so we can record it and take action.”