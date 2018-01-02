Ex-Blackpool and England star Trevor Sinclair 'accused officer of racism before urinating in police car'

Former England star Trevor Sinclair racially abused a policeman after being arrested for drink driving whilst twice the limit, a court heard.

The 44-year-old TV pundit asked the officer if he was being arrested because he was black, accusing the police of racism before urinating in a police car, Blackpool Magistrates' Court heard.

Sinclair, a patron of the charity Kick It Out, continued being racist after he was taken to the cells at Blackpool Police Station.

Former Blackpool starlet Sinclair, who lives in a £500,000 home on Victory Boulevard, Lytham, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drink driving and a racially aggravated public order offence on Sunday, November 12 last year.

Nick Freeman, representing Sinclair, said the 'catalyst' for his behaviour was being subjected to racism in front of his family while out having a meal hours earlier.

Mr Freeman said a woman approached the father of four, patted him on the head, and called him a 'little chocolate man'.

After Sinclair's guilty pleas, the prosecution dropped other charges, including assault on a police officer, failing to provide a specimen, and criminal damage.

Sinclair, who scored 15 goals in 112 appearances for the Seasiders from 1989 to 1993, is expected to be sentenced later today.

The winger, who played in the Premier League and at the 2002 World Cup, retired in 2008 and worked as a pundit, including on Match Of The Day.

Kick It Out, which campaigns to tackle discrimination in football, and the BBC have been contacted for a comment.