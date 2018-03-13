Crime up 11% in Wyre as cuts bite

Crime in Wyre has increased over the past year, councillors in the borough have been told.

That includes violent offences, which is ‘similar across Lancashire’, the council’s yearly community safety report revealed.

Figures showed total crime was up by 11.4 per cent compared to 2016, though ‘domestic incidents’ were down by 6.9 per cent, alcohol-related crime was down by two per cent, and anti-social behaviour was down by 0.1 per cent.

‘Violence against the person’ offences were up 20.6 per cent, domestic abuse was up by 9.8 per cent, and road incidents were up by 3.9 per cent.

The number of neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs has been cut by a quarter since 2012 – almost 200 – it was reported in January. The Home Office said more focus was being put on fraud and computer-based offences.