Cleveleys purse snatcher in court after breaking pensioner's hip in town centre mugging

A woman has been arrested and charged with theft and assault after an elderly woman was robbed in Cleveleys town centre.



The woman has been remanded in custody and will appear before Blackpool Magistrates Court this morning.

The assault and theft happened in Victoria Road West in Cleveleys on Saturday, January 12.

She was arrested after allegedly robbing an elderly woman in Victoria Road West on Saturday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses allege that the offender grabbed the pensioner and put her in a 'headlock' before stealing her purse.

The elderly woman was allegedly pushed to the floor in the confrontation and suffered serious injuries.

It is understood the victim underwent emergency surgery to repair a broken hip.