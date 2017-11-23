Charlene’s mum complains after police refuse to apologise over ‘lost’ CCTV footage

A fresh probe has been launched into how police investigated the disappearance schoolgirl Charlene Downes.

Charlene’s mum Karen complained after it was revealed police only discovered CCTV footage of the day her daughter disappeared in their own archives 13 years after she went missing.

However Mrs Downes said she felt ‘trampled over ‘ when police dismissed her request for an apology after she threatened legal action.

But now a fresh independent probe has been launched by the Lancashire police Professional Standards Department into the their handling of the case after a referral from the Police watchdog IPCC.

Charlene, 14, went missing on November 1 2003- and no trace. Mrs Downes said: “They refuse to admit they have done anything wrong or give me an apology.

“It’s ridiculous to say it doesn’t matter and wasn’t a a failure as obviously more people would have come forward at the time.

“Also someone could have came forward and helped track my daughter down.”

She was seeking damages and a public apology over their handling of the investigation and the newly discovered footage.

But police have now dismissed her claim under the human rights act for any ‘violation of duty.’

Instead they wrote: “In any reasonable interpretation of authorities the ‘failure’ to identify this footage .. is not capable of constituting a breach of investigative duty.”

Police have also refused to apologise to Mrs Downes

She has now complained he Lancashire Police And Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw as well as Professional Standards Department (PSD).

Police confirmed a compaint had been made and an investigation is currently underway.