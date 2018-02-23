Car stolen in Blackpool while owner de-iced vehicle

A warning has been issued to residents in Blackpool after a car was stolen while its owner was de-icing their vehicle.

Police say the car was stolen from Edgeway Road just before 8am on Friday, February 23.

A spokesman for the police said: "The offender has taken the opportunity whilst the owner has been distracted by entering the car and driving off towards Squires Gate Lane.

"Please can residents take care whilst de-icing their vehicles.

"Do not leave your vehicle unattended with the keys in the ignition and keep your keys with you at all times whilst de-icing your vehicle.

"Opportunist thieves look for these opportunities so don’t make it easy for them."

Police say a man was seen in the area acting suspiciously who is described as a white male, small build, between 30 and 35 years of age, with dark hair and wearing a dark navy jacket.

The car that was stolen is a red Seat Leon displaying registration FY59FGC.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any CCTV in the area or who sees the vehicle is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20180223-0179.