Blackpool man charged with arson after house blaze

A man has been charged with arson after a house fire in Blackpool.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a home in Jameson Street at 1.45am on Saturday November 24.

Jameson Street, Blackpool

Firefighters searched the property but nobody was found inside.

Three engines, from Blackpool and South Shore were required to battle the blaze and used two hose reels and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Fire investigators suspected that the cause of the fire was suspicious and raised their concerns with police.

Police launched their own investigation and soon after arrested Jordan Shaw for arson.

The 28-year-old, of no fixed address, was charged with arson and remanded to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on November 26.

He will make his next appearance on December 24 at Preston Crown Court.