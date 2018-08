Police recovered a car which was reported as stolen just 45 minutes earlier.

Officers from Lancashire Police’s road division were able to reclaim the vehicle when it came to a halt on Croft Court, Fleetwood, off Chatsworth Avenue on the West View estate, in the early hours of this morning.

The driver and passenger were arrested on suspicion of variety of offences including burglary, drink driving and aggravated theft of the motor vehicle.

The car had now been reunited with its owner.