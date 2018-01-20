Armed robber strikes at Fleetwood store

An armed robber escaped with cash from a convenience store in Fleetwood.

At 8pm on Friday January 19, a man entered the One Stop shop on Lord Street.

He was carrying what is believed to be a handgun and stole about £100 in cash after threatening staff.

The robber then made his escape, leaving staff shaken but unharmed.

The offender is described as a white male, in his 30s, with a ginger beard and large nose. He was wearing dark clothing.

Detective Inspector Alisa Wilson of Blackpool CID, said: “This must have been a truly terrifying ordeal for the staff members involved.

“Luckily nobody was hurt.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offence, to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call Blackpool CID on 01253 607049, or 101, quoting log number 1406 of 19th January.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111