APPEAL: Man arrested after cyclist injured in Greenhalgh

A man has been arrested after an elderly cyclist was injured in a crash involving a car in Greenhalgh, say police.

The 80-year-old man was cycling along Fleetwood Road on Monday, November 20 at around 11.10am when it was reported that a dark-coloured BMW 320 collided the cyclist heading in the direction of Poulton.

Officers say that the man was knocked off his bike and suffered head and pelvis injuries and that the driver of the car then made-off from the scene.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for information from people who may have witnessed the incident.

Sgt Marc Glass from the Road Policing Unit said: “If you were in the area at the time and think you may have witnessed this incident, please come forward and speak to us.

“I am particularly interested in speaking to anybody with a DashCam fitted to their vehicle; your camera might have captured footage which is valuable to our investigation.”

On Monday, November 20 a 65-year-old from Poulton was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and careless driving. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on, 101, quoting incident reference 471 of November 20.