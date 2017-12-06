Charity’s a cut above for young Phoebe

Little Phoebe Colclough from Fleetwood has helped a worthy cause by taking part in a real hair-raising event.

The five year old has had no less than 12 inches taken off the length of her hair.

As a result, the Flakefleet Primary School pupil has so far helped to raise £120 for the Little Princess Trust, a charity which receives donated hair to make special wigs made for young cancer victims who have lost their own hair.

The hair cutting took place at the Head Start salon on Chatsworth Avenue, where hairdresser Kymi Taylor set to work with her scissors.

This salon is no stranger to charity cuts, having played host to similar events as well as charity head shaves.

Despite losing 12 inches of her hair, Phoebe’s locals still reach her shoulders because it was incredibly long to begin with.

Her mum, Judith Greathead of Blakiston Street, said: “It was really long - 14 inches down from her shoulders.

“We all think this charity is brilliant, it’s such a simple way to help children who have already been through a lot.

“Phoebe has always had really thick hair and it needed cutting.

“I had heard about this charity and thought it would be brilliant to help.

“We’ve told all our friends about it and they have been really generous.

“At the moment we have raised £120 but by the end of the week I think there’s a chance we could have reached £150.

“I also told Phoebe all about the charity and she is really pleased that she is able to help other children who are ill.”

The Little Princess Trust was originally set up in memory of five-year-old Hannah Tarplee, of Hereford, who died as a result of cancer in June 2005, by her parents Simon and Wendy Tarplee and her headmaster Tim Lowe.

Since then more than 5,000 high quality wigs have been produced for cancer patients.