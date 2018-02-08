Wyre cafe to launch ‘Pay Forward Scheme’ to help those in need

A Fleetwood cafe is thought to be the first in Wyre to launch a scheme in which customers can help provide a meal to people in need.

The Old Bank Restaurant Bar, based in the former NatWest Bank branch on Lord Street, is now taking part in the ‘Pay Forward Scheme’.

It means customers can pay for their own meal or drink as usual, but then pay for an additional meal or drink so that a future customer in deprived circumstances can have some refreshments already paid for them.

Debbie Ethell, proprietor of the Old Bank, was keen to take part in the scheme after she saw a Facebook post by her former work colleague Rosalyn Jefferson discussing the idea.

Debbie, 54, who opened the Old Bank in November 2016, said: “There are people out there who are really struggling and I think this is a brilliant idea.

“Customers can offer to pay for a coffee or tea, a barm cake or a breakfast and that goes up as a star on the board.

“If a customer in need comes in a bit later, the board tells them what is available.”