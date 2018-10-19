The Belle Vue pub: Project update of revamped pub that's proud to back work of Fylde coast’s Trinity Hospice

What’s happening?

Why’s that?

The pub is a Sizzling Pub, part of the Mitchells and Butlers stable, and the firm decided it was time to give it a full refurbishment.

Who benefits?

Staff at the pub celebrated its new look by inviting Trinity Hospice to officially re-open the new look pub, making them guests of honour at a ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony.

The pub has chosen Trinity as its charity cause for some time, and bosses say they will continue to support the hospice.

The pub and its team are planning a host of fundraising events and activities in the upcoming months.

Speaking about reopening the Belle Vue, Trinity Hospice fundraising assistant, Chloe Rossall said: “We’re thrilled to have been given the honour of officially reopening Belle Vue and their continued support pledge is absolutely amazing. We’re looking forward to continuing our work with the Belle Vue team to help raise funds and awareness for our cause.

“They have some great looking local events in the pipeline to support us and we’re sure they’ll be well received within the local community.”

The pub’s general manager, Adam Hunt, said: “We’re so pleased at how brilliant the Belle Vue looks following the refurbishment, and we were thrilled to have Trinity Hospice cut the ceremonial ribbon for us.

“Trinity Hospice is incredibly valuable to the community, providing essential care and supporting those with life limiting illnesses and their families. Bringing the new look Sizzling Pub and Grill to Whitegate Drive is really exciting for the whole team.”

New jobs

The revamp has meant that 10 new jobs have been created and the pub now has a staff of 20.