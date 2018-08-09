The AFC Fylde Community Foundation's roadshow looks to Fylde’s future

The AFC Fylde Community Foundation, supported by Kikrham-based Inspired Energy plc, is celebrating the success of its employability roadshow programme in the Fylde.

The roadshow aims to nurture and retain local talent.

It works with 14-16-year-olds at three local high schools and one school for disabled students.

It supports them to take part in a three-week workshop, which encourages young people to take advantage of local employment, training and accreditation outputs.

Since its inception, the programme has undertaken 65 hours of help for 290 young people from across the Fylde Coast through innovative and engaging workshops.

It has helped 90 per cent of the 14-16-year-olds attain a nationally recognised accreditation.

Tom Hutton, Director, AFC Fylde Community Foundation, said: “The employability roadshow programme is making a fantastic and positive impact on the lives of young people across the Fylde Coast.

“We are thankful to the programme sponsors Inspired Energy plc for making this initiative possible and we are encouraged by the positive feedback we are getting from young people who are setting themselves up for the future with a nationally recognised accreditation.”

Mark Dickinson, CEO of Inspired Energy plc added: “We are passionate about making a meaningful and positive impact within the local communities in which we operate.

“Through our partnership with AFC Fylde Community Foundation, we have helped inspire young talent and boost employment across the Fylde Coast.

“We are proud to be involved in such an incredible foundation and would like to congratulate everyone involved in achieving their accreditations.”

The AFC Fylde Community Foundation works across the Fylde Coast to educate, motivate and inspire future generations to build better communities for all. It delivers sports camps, coaching, education and personal development programmes, providing young people with multiple opportunities to improve their health and well-being.