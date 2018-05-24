New face to aid Fylde Coast enterprise zone

A new marketing officer has been appointed to help drive forward the two Enterprise Zones on the Fylde Coast.

Nicole Billington joins the team from commercial property consultants Robert Pinkus and Co.

Nicole Billington

She brings 20 years of public relations and marketing experience, the last 12 years within the commercial property sector.

In her new role within Blackpool Council, Nicole will be responsible for the development and delivery of the marketing strategy and promotional activity for Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone and Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone at Thornton.

She will work in close collaboration with Marketing Lancashire and the Department for International Trade.

Nicole will also provide marketing and communications support to The Economic Prosperity Board and wider development projects within the Council’s Growth and Prosperity Team.

Rob Green, Head of Enterprise Zones said: “We are delighted to welcome Nicole to the team. Her appointment is perfectly timed as the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone Masterplan gathers pace and we move into the next dynamic delivery stage where we start to bring the eagerly awaited plans to fruition.”

Nicole said: “I am extremely excited to join such a strong and experienced team, all focused on building a better, sustainable economic future for Blackpool and the Fylde Coast. It is an exciting time for Blackpool with lots of development projects in the pipeline.

“I’m keen to start marketing Blackpool to its full potential as a credible place to do business and the inward investment prospects on offer.”

The Enterprise Zone Masterplan aims to develop Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone as a premier business location in the North West.

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Enterprise and Economic Development said: “The Enterprise Zone continues to go from strength to strength.

Located in one of Europe’s leading economic regions, part of the Lancashire Advanced Manufacturing and Energy Cluster (a key component of the Northern Powerhouse), and building on the history of Blackpool Airport and the ability to connect the Fylde Coast globally, it’s an extremely exciting time as the Enterprise Zone begins to take shape in accordance with the approved Masterplan and I look forward to the next stage of development.”