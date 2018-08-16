Lancashire training company helps young get on their bike

A Lancashire training company is aiming to enhance employment opportunities by providing each successful learner with driving lessons, a bike or a laptop.

Preston-based PHX Training, is offering the new initiative to get people back into work by delivering a series of four-week courses in warehousing, retail, team leading and Security Industry Authority (SIA) training.

Aside from specific industry knowledge, the courses aim to offer students a range of additional skills including customer service, teamwork and IT. Briony Fawcett, operations director at PHX Training said: “PHX Training is a catalyst for people who are currently unemployed, claiming benefits or on a low income to improve their chances of finding work.

“This initiative is about giving individuals a set of key skills in specific areas while offering a solution to barriers learners may be up against.

“We are providing successful pupils with a laptop, bike or driving lessons to broaden their horizons when it comes to applying for jobs.”

The four-week courses will in six PHX Training centres in the region.