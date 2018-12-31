Damage to barber shop in cash raid

A long-established barber was left counting the cost after a burglar stole cash and caused damage at his shop.

The intruder struck at the Barber Shop premises on Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, in the early hours of Monday.

Around £150 in loose change was stolen from the till and £50 in Christmas tips taken from a jar after a front window was broken.

And although the damage to the window will be covered by insurance, owner Nick Crossley says the excess on the policy will cost around £200 extra - and the stolen cash is not covered at all.

Mr Crossley said: “In all, this will probably cost me around £400, so it is very frustrating.

“The first thing I knew about it was when I turned up for work on Monday and discovered the till hanging through the front window - and broken glass all over the place.

“Fortunately one of my customers is a roofer and he was able to come along the board it up for me and make it secure, before I opened up for the day.”

Mr Crossley, 61, who has been running the shop there for 40 years, is appealing for anyone who have seen something suspicious to contact the police.

He added: “I think we are feeling the effects of these cutbacks to the police services.

“It used to be reassuring to see bobbies on the beat and to have an officer interview after a crime and ask questions.

“Unfortunately, they just can’t seem do that now, which is a big shame.”

The intruder tried to gain entry into the premises by attempting to remove beading from the frame of a side window, but after failing in this, a front window was broken.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting reference crime log number LC-2018 1231-0248