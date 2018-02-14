Care home scheme set for Inspectorate

A controversial 80-bed care home scheme proposed for Fleetwood seafront will now be determined by the Bristol-based Planning Inspectorate after an appeal was launched by the applicants.

Although councillors unanimously rejected the scheme at the latest Wyre planning meeting, the applicant had already appealed after it was deferred at the first hearing back in December.

The proposals, put forward by a company called TAS Ltd, based in Douglas, Isle of Man, involves a new, three-storey home being built on Laidleys Walk, Fleetwood.

Around 60 new jobs would be created.

However, concerns have raised by nearby residents and Fleetwood councillors about the size, scale and mass of the building, as well issues regarding parking issues and increased traffic.

The scheme, which came before Wyre planners last week, was originally deferred by councillors in December after the applicants were asked to amend the plans due to the concerns raised.

But the applicants did not amend the plans and instead launched an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate, which will now decide on it.

TAS appealed due to Wyre’s “non-determination” of the scheme.

Coun Paul Moon, who chaired the planning meeting, said: “We have acted in good faith, in the best interests of this particular site.”

Objector Isabel Wilkie, of Malcolm Place, said: “No one is against a care home, but that building would be over-powering.”

TAS was unavailable for comment.