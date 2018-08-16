Blackpool Airport based HeliSpeed looking to create extra jobs

An international aviation business based at Blackpool Airport is aiming high after earning expert support.

Pilot supply services, training and aircraft management business, HeliSpeed, is targeting a turnover increase of 50 per cent, and is aiming to break into fresh global markets and create extra jobs, thanks to Boost’s Growth Voucher programme.

Gemma Walker, operations director at Helispeed which has been given help from the Boost programme

The company provides highly experienced pilots for specialist work including disaster relief, offshore and search and rescue and has more than 500 on its books.

The firm expects to increase turnover from £200,000 to over £3.2m in three years and take on new staff, including an administrator, travel co-ordinator and systems administrator.

HeliSpeed also intends to break into new markets, in particular structural assessments using wind turbines as well a research and development programme which will enable the firm to develop new partnerships, including one with a major multi-national development partner.

Founded in 2009, HeliSpeed is a pilot supply service and training firm, specialising in highly experienced pilots for offshore, construction, utility, search and rescue, emergency medical service, disaster relief and VIP flights.

The business also supports ferry flights, aircraft repositioning, ground and flight tests plus pilot training from early stages to fully qualified offshore heavy helicopters.

Operations director, Gemma Walker, was paired with senior business advisor Tim Smith by Boost & Co member,Geminus Training.

Once a business support review had taken place a Growth Voucher was recommended to revamp its website and develop its corporate identity, to set its apart in the global aviation market.

Gemma said: “The Growth Voucher was integral to supporting the future expansion of the company. Our website now fully reflects the services we offer. It’s clear and concise and has given us a global branding that underpins our market presence.

“We are currently in the process of expanding our operations, with a series of cutting-edge research and development projects aimed at developing a wider range of services where the use of a helicopter delivers a significant operational advantage.”

Tim added: “It was a pleasure to work with Gemma, who has a firm grasp of business development and strategic marketing concepts.”