Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s £65k research boost

Blackpool Victoria Hospital can now offer an enhanced clinical trials service thanks to charity money.

The pharmacy clinical trials team at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was granted more than £65,000 for a new working area by its charity Blue Skies Hospitals Fund.

The new area, which is based at the Vic, boasts increased temperature-controlled storage space for an ever increasing number of trials.

Before the development, the team had a small area tucked away at the back of the main pharmacy working space, but they have now moved downstairs into an area that has been unused for some time and has been significantly developed.

Andrew Potter, lead for pharmacy clinical trials, said: “The pharmacy clinical trial team’s work has grown significantly over the past few years and as a research focused trust this is great.

“But we had been struggling to get the work space we needed for the team and for meeting trial sponsors’ representatives.

“We were also critically short of the storage space necessary to run trials. This new area gives us more space to work in, more space for essential paperwork and records, and more storage space for the drugs that the trust’s specialists are trialling.

“As well as being much better for staff, it means we can now look to undertake more trials which will benefit patients and the trust.”

Andrew applied to Blue Skies for funding as the new trials working area would give patients access to new treatments that would otherwise be unavailable.

Head of fundraising, Kila Redfearn, said: “We are very proud of our clinical trials team who work tirelessly to offer patients the very latest in treatment.

“Before they had this new working area, they were confined to a very small space which restricted their working practices. We are thrilled to have been able to offer the funding to create this new environment.

“We wouldn’t have been able to offer the money for this fantastic development if it wasn’t for the continued support from our fundraisers.

“They have truly helped to make a difference to our patients, especially those undergoing clinical trials.”