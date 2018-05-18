Blackpool’s Grand Theatre hosts dementia week play

Dementia Action Week is being kicked off with a special performance at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre tomorrow.

Over the Garden Fence follows the story of Annabelle and her gran Dolly as they take a nostalgic journey through memories of happiness, sorrow and joy.

It is a fast-paced exploration into family, life and relationships, and encourages conversation about dementia and the importance of the individual behind the diagnosis.

The performance is aimed at people who live with dementia, either having been diagnosed themselves, caring for someone with dementia or health care professionals.

The play is being staged as part of May’s ‘Drop in on Dementia’ Fylde Coast Dementia Hub, and launches Dementia Action Week, which begins on Saturday.

Performances are at 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Go to www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk for tickets or call the box office(01253) 290190.