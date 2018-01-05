Blackpool Music Run event gets bands on the run with The Hoosiers

Organisers of a new Blackpool fun run are urging locals to keep on running.

READ MORE: Streetlife changes lives of the homeless



The Hoosiers

Blackpool Music Run will take over the Promenade on Sunday, September 23, with seven stages breaking up the journey from the Metropole to Squires Gate and a Finishers Festival on North Pier - headlined by The Hoosiers.

The run has been set up by Luke Taylor and will raise money for Streetlife, Blackpool’s youth homelessness charity benefiting.

“We have so much great musical talent in Blackpool, so this will bring them together with the location we have that’s brilliant for a 10k run,” Luke said.

“The Mini Music run is just 2k, so families and people with less mobility can still join in. Streetlife is our nominated charity, but people can fundraise for their own cause - or just take part purely for fun.”

Stages will feature local bands including Ska Face and Touch The Pearl, with more acts being encouraged to secure a slot.

Jane Hugo, Streetlife chief executive, said she was thrilled the event was supporting the charity.

“Luke came to us with it fully organised and of course, we’re not going to say no to that,” she said.

“As well as the fundraising from participants, it will be great from an awareness point of view to be the run’s nominated charity.”

Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp, who plays Nicola Rubenstein, is taking part after becoming a Streetlife ambassador.

“She came and met us during Christmas and had a chat about how to raise our profile and for her to do her bit for her home town,” Jane added.

Starters orders

Visit www.blackpoolmusicrun.co.uk to register for the 10k and the 2k Mini Run for children.