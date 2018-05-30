Beaverbrooks Bike Ride 2018: Here's what you need to know - and what the weather forecast is

It's almost that time of the year again! Here's a handy guide if you're taking part in the annual Beaverbrooks Bike Ride:

What is it?

The Beaverbrooks Bike Ride is a charity event organised by and benefitting Trinity Hospice that runs annually across across Blackpool, Wyre, and Fylde, and is open for all ages.

You can choose how far you want to ride your bike with 15, 18, 30 or 45 mile routes available at two starting points.

Some 800 people took part last year and more than £340,000 has been raised over 27 years for the hospice.

Touted as a 'fantastic day out', you don't need to be a champion biker. Organisers say the ride is 'suitable for all abilities'.

When is it?

The event is being held this Sunday, with riders able to start between the hours of 8.30-10am at the starting points.

Checkpoints will close at 2.30pm, and finish points half an hour later.

Where is it?

There are two starting points: The AKS Independant School in Fairhaven, and the Bay Horse Pub in Thornton.

The ride in Fylde usually starts closer to Fairhaven Lake, but sea defence work is being carried out.

If you're starting at AKS, the routes available are 18, 30, or 45 miles long. If starting in Thornton, they are 15 or 45.

What's the weather going to be like?

Warm and cloudy, forecasters have predicted.

Things could change, but as they stand it'll be around 15 degrees Celcius, with a 10 per cent chance of rain.

The good news (or bad if you wanted a bit of a push!) is there isn't meant to be any significant wind.

What's it in aid of?

The ride will raise welcome cash for Trinity Hospice, in Low Moor Road, Bispham, which provides specialist palliative end-of-life care for more than 8,000 patients across the Fylde coast every year.

How much is it?

Taking part costs £12 for adults, £6 for under-16s, £30 for a family of two adults and two children, or £10 for a team of 10 adults. However, registration closed yesterday.

Do I need to raise sponsorship money, and how can I hand it in?

The hospice is challenging people to raise £30 or more in sponsorship. "It doesn't sound like much, but if every rider raised £30 we could raise over £24,000 in one day," it said.

Those who raise that amount or more - and hand it into the hospice before 10am on Friday, July 13th, will be entered into a prize draw and in with a chance of winning a £50 Apple Bike voucher.

Can I download the routes?

The 45 mile route can be downloaded to your phone or device here. The 30 mile route can be downloaded here.

Anything else?

All riders starting at AKS can enter the grounds via the main entrance off Clifton Drive on the day. Full terms and conditions as well as the routes can be found here.

