Authors ready to show the write way to do it in Blackpool

A host of authors are set to visit Blackpool next week for the return of the literary festival Wordpool.

It starts with a night of romantic fiction at Stanley Park Art Deco Cafe at 6.30pm.

It will feature international best-selling authors Carole Matthews and Fiona Walker with host Hayley Kay of Radio Wave.

Blackpool’s branch libraries are hosting special events throughout the festival, offering a tasty mix of tea, cake and fiction.

On Wednesday at Palatine Library from 11am to 12.30pm, Elisabeth Carpenter the author of the chilling psychological thriller 99 Red Balloons will be sharing her journey to success over brunch.

On the same day at Central Library from 6pm to 7.30pm. Independent publishers BlueMoose are launching their anthology of short stories inspired by the North-West coast, Seaside Special: Postcards from the Edge.

Appearing will be Andrew Michael Hurley, Anita Sethi, Lucy Wilkinson Yates and editor Jenn Ashworth.

At Central Library from 8pm to 9.30pm, TV writer, comedian and Sunday Times number one bestseller Mark Billingham will be discussing the fourteenth book in his Tom Thorne series with Head of Blackpool Libraries Mark McCree.

On Thursday will be a writers day at Central Library from noon to 4pm with writers from Comma Press.

They will also do a short story writing course at Palatine Library 6pm-8pm on June 14.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Wordpool is fantastic. It’s entertaining, informative and inspiring.”