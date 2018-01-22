At risk groups urged to get a flu vaccination

Health bosses have urged people in at-risk groups to get themselves vaccinated as the number of flu cases recorded in recent weeks rises.

Those aged over 65, pregnant women and residents with chronic conditions, in particular, have been advised to speak to their GP about getting a flu jab.

Dr Kieran Murphy, medical director for NHS England (Lancashire and South Cumbria) said: “For the majority of people flu is an unpleasant illness, but they should start to feel better within seven days.

“The problem for people with long-term conditions is, that they are more susceptible to complications, because they have weakened immune systems. Unfortunately we’re seeing a rise in the number of people admitted to hospital as a result of catching the flu.”

People in at-risk groups can have the vaccine free of charge, including individuals with certain chronic conditions. This year the free vaccine is being offered to children, who were aged two and three on September 1, as a nasal spray at GP practices, to help protect them from flu and also protect their grandparents and other people in the community who are more at risk of developing serious complications. Speak to your GP, who will be able to advise you.