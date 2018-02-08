Ales well at port beer festival

The 36th Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival kicks off today at the Marine Hall.

Around 120 real ales will be on offer over the three days, along with cider and bottled beer and a new addtion this year –‑ a gin and Prosecco bar. The styles of beer will show the depth and variety of flavour offered by real ales as well as ciders to try including sweet, dry, clear and scrumpy style. There will also be live music and local brews too. It runs until Saturday, February 10, from noon until 11pm and costs £3 to get in or £1 to CAMRA members. Spokesman Russ Cobb said: “Our team of enthusiastic volunteers can’t wait to start pulling pints.”