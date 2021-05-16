A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We remain at the scene of a suspected gas explosion on Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham.

“We were called at 2.40am this morning (Sunday May 16) to reports that a number of houses on the road had collapsed.

“Our officers attended and found two houses collapsed and serious damage to a third property.

“We can now confirm that sadly a young child has died as a result of the incident. The family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this distressing time.

“Another four people, two men and two women have been taken to hospital. Two of those people have serious injuries.

“A search of the site is still ongoing with Lancashire Fire and Rescue and North West Ambulance Service also in attendance.

“A safety cordon has been put in place and nearby residents have been evacuated.

“We are currently working with gas service engineers to make the area safe.

“Road closures also remain in place and people are being asked to avoid the entire area while we deal with this ongoing incident.

Electricity North West cut off supplies to the area around the scene.

A spokesman said: “Due to a major incident in the Heysham area our engineers are removing supplies for safety reasons.

“Given the nature of the incident we are unable to confirm how many properties will be affected or how long this will be for.”

The MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, David Morris has said his prayers are with all the families affected by the explosion.