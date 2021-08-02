BILLIE FAIERS AND KIDS TURN DREAM BEDS INTO REALITY

THE TV STAR HAS PARTNERED WITH SILENTNIGHT TO GIVE KIDS THE CHANCE TO DESIGN AND WIN THEIR DREAM BED

ITV’s The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers and her family has teamed up with the UK’s number 1 bed brand Silentnight to launch a Dream Bed competition, which will turn one kid’s dream bed drawing into reality.

The competition will allow kids’ imaginations to run wild, designing the bed of their dreams and one lucky sleepy head with have their dream come true.

Billie’s daughter, Nelly, aged 6, kickstarted the competition by designing her dream bed for their new house, which was a super chic white tree house, featuring a slide, mini fridge filled with snacks and even a sofa with a TV on top!

72 Point ( For BRAZEN ) Silentnight dream bed competition launch with Billie Faiers and her children.

And on the other end of the spectrum, Billie’s son, Arthur, aged 4, drew a rocket bed filled with animals so that he could “huggle them all night”.

Commenting on Silentnight’s Dream Bed competition, Billie Faiers, said: “We’re hopefully moving into our new house in spring next year and the kids haven’t stop talking about their new bedrooms and what they want in them, so working with Silentnight on this competition was literally a dream come true for them!

“Sleep is so sacred to families, and I know from personal experience that bedtimes aren’t always a walk in the park, so having a bed your little ones actually love and want to sleep in can be half the battle.

“We’ve spent many years playing musical beds but I’m hoping a new house and dream beds from the experts in bedmaking will make for silent nights at The Shepherds.”

So, whether it’s a unicorn bed with slide and ball pool, a pirate ship with gang plank and ocean-themed trampoline or a fairy tale castle worthy of Frozen’s Elsa herself, there’s no idea too big for this competition.

Katherine Collins, Senior Brand Manager for Silentnight, said: “We know that a great night’s sleep supports children’s brain development and helps to fuel their body and imagination, so the final product will combine the design flair of our entrant, with the sleep science our inhouse team use every day to ensure the winning bed offers both style and substance.

“We’ve been experts in beds for 75 years and are still excited by the latest developments in sleep research and design for all the family, and I’m sure the entries we received will include features beyond even our expert team’s imagination.”

For those in need of a new bed for their sleepy head, Silentnight has solutions for every sleeper – including kids of all ages. Its’ Safe Nights for babies and Healthy Growth for children (3+ years) collections each feature high quality, foam and chemical treatment free, eco-friendly, supportive and breathable mattresses, beds and bedding.

To enter the dream bed competition, simply have your child or children aged 3+ draw their dream bed and then snap a photo. Then, upload this shot to the competition page on Silentnight’s website here - www.silentnight.co.uk/kids-competition. The competition closes on 1st September and Silentnight’s expert inhouse design team will act as the judges. Full terms and conditions are also available via the brand’s website.