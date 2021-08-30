Wedding joy for bride who buried time capsule at a Poulton church

That’s the case for a Poulton couple who are set to get married next month.

Laura Bladon, 29, and Richard Gupta, 28, both went to Baines High School and Sixth Form – but didn’t meet until they were studying medicine at Manchester University.

Now they are planning to start the next chapter of their future together by marrying in a local church which holds a special place in bride-to-be Laura’s heart.

Laura Bladon and Richard Gupta will marry at Poulton United Reformed Church

The couple will marry on September 12 at Poulton United Reformed Church, where Laura, her brother Thomas and another member of the congregation, Lily Watson, buried a time

capsule in 2007.

Laura said: “I buried a time capsule in the foundation of the church in 2007 when it was being rebuilt when I was 15.

“There is now a commemorative plaque on the wall of the church.

Laura and her brother Thomas with Lily Watson, who buried the time capsule at Poulton United Reformed Church in 2007

“It will feel very special and personal to us to get married in the church that I have attended since being a toddler.

“We are delighted to share our day with the congregation, our friends and family – especially after being apart for so long!”

The time capsule, which included a newspaper, old pictures of the church and a letter, was buried to celebrate the Tithebarn Street church’s 200th birthday and is to be unearthed in 2107.

Laura and Richard got together in their second year at university and now work as doctors in Manchester.

They got engaged in 2020 when Richard proposed after surprising Laura with flowers and cooking her favourite meal at their home.

Laura added: “We both went to Baines High School and Sixth Form in Poulton, though I was in the year above Richard.

“We also used to work in Blackpool Victoria Hospital before university for work experience.

“We didn’t meet until we both went to study medicine at Manchester University in 2011.”

Laura now works in mental health services in Chorley while Richard works in a GP practice in Manchester city centre.