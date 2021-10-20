Blackpool Pleasure Beach to stage Aladdin: The Pantomime this Christmas

The magic of Aladdin is at the Globe at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The wicked wizard Abanazar wants to steal Aladdin’s magic lamp to help him become the most powerful wizard in the world and also wants to kidnap the beautiful Princess and make her his bride.

Stageworks Worldwide Productions of Aladdin: the Pantomime in The Globe at Blackpool Pleasure follows Aladdin’s adventures as he gets entangled in the struggle between good and evil…as the audience sits back, claps, cheers, boos and finds the answers to these important questions: Will the Princess tell her father, the Emperor of Abanazar’s evil plot? Will Aladdin save the day and find true love? Will the Widow Twanky ever get her washing done?

Starring Kevin Simm, lead singer of Wet, Wet, Wet, winner of The Voice and star of Liberty X, as Aladdin, the show features a fabulous cast of singers and dancers including Del Wilden as Widow Twanky, Russ Brown as Wishee Washee, Nigel Garton as Abanazar, Tuesday as So-Shy, Cheryl Naylor as The Empress, Sarah Ward as Slave of the Ring and Alexey Kofanov as Genie of the Lamp.

Aladdin the Pantomime is written and directed by Roger Hannah, Executive Producer is Amanda Thompson OBE. Assistant Director is Alexa Robinson and the show is choreographed by Lynsey Brown. Costumes, scenery and sets are all created by Stageworks Worldwide Productions.

Amanda Thompson OBE, Executive Producer of Aladdin the Pantomime comments, “We are delighted to bring audiences the magic of live entertainment this festive season at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. We have a truly talented cast of actors, singers and dancers who will bring Aladdin, one of the most popular pantomimes ever, to life on the stage. I can’t wait to open the doors of the Globe Theatre and share this fantastic production with everyone.”

Aladdin the Pantomime runs on selected dates from Thursday 25th November until Friday 24th December with tickets starting from £12 per person. To book, please call 0871 222 9090* or visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/panto.

Special schools packages are available. To book please contact our Groups Department on 0871 222 8787* or email [email protected]