Tribute to boxer Brian London who made Blackpool his home
Known as the ‘Blackpool Rock’, we look back at the career of Brian London, the resort’s favourite veteran athlete
Boxer Brian London, who died last week, was a legend in the ring and fought against some of the world’s best, including Muhammad Ali and Floyd Patterson.
Having moved to Blackpool from West Hartlepool when he was 16, he was encouraged to follow in the footsteps of his boxing father, Jack London, training while carrying out three years’ national service. It was simply expected of him.
When he turned professional, he took part in street fighting at the Winter Gardens. And then came the bigger bouts.
He was British heavyweight champion in 1958 and 1959, and by the close of his career had fought 58 contests, winning 37, drawing one and losing 20.
His two cracks at the world title came in 1959 when he was beaten by Patterson in 11 rounds and then in 1966 he was knocked out by Ali in three.