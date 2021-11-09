Football manager, Gus Hoole, who is part of Hot Stuff, and will be performing the full monty in Bamber Bridge, near Preston, to raise money so his football team can go to Dublin to play in a tournament
This is how Lancashire looked in 2002

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 3:45 pm

This week we are looking at 2002. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 2002. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Last week we took a look at 2001

1.

Children from the Barbara Jackson School of Dancing (Cleveleys) who will be taking part in the Chris Moreno Ltd. production of Annie at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Back, from left, Rebecca Foulkes, Sarah Harris, Amy Tripp, Georgina Cullen, Emily Jowett, Emma Clarkson. Front, from left, Sadie Dial, Jasmyn Pye, Lucy Fallon, Nicole Cattle, Sophie Wilson

2.

Ladies in authentic costumes for the Black History Month Celebrations at Canterbury Hall, Preston

3.

Firefighters from Bamber Bridge Fire Station all loaded up and ready to go to train firefighters in Bosnia. They are, from left, John Timperley, Dave Brakewell, team leader Mark Briscoe, Steve Snape and Wayne Walker

4.

Staff and children from Busy Bears Nursery in Deepdale walking round Moor Park in aid of Meningitis charities

