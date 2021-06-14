The stripy deckchairs that were part of Blackpool's holiday memories
The humble deckchair.
Their stripy, hammock style seat and the concentration needed to put one up, is as much a part of the seaside experience as fish and chips and buckets and spades.
Yet they were removed from the seafront in Blackpool several years ago.
At the time, the new, sleek promenade with its integrated Spanish-style steps were the preferred option for seating - meaning the iconic deckchairs were surplus to requirement.
But now they are set to make a come back. They will soon be seen blowing in the breeze before being snapped up for a nap in the sunshine, just like old times, as our photos show.
