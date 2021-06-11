Fascinating photos show glimpse of life at Rossall School during the early days

Students relax in one of the dormatories at Rossall School 1890s
The book has been donated to Rossall’s archive by the grandaughter of Beatrice Wilson who married Jimmy McClive, a former pupil at Rossall School.
He was a keen photographer and became an analytical chemist. He died in 1940. The pictures offer a true insight into life at the boarding school, not just the studying at the desks but how the scholars spent their time. All photos courtesy of Rossall School.
This photo of the cricket team was taken on the steps of Chapel
The Combined Cadet Force band concert on the Moni’s Lawn
The boys hockey team taken on the steps of the Chapel
A teacher strolls across the grounds - the scene has hardly changed, it is still so recognisable today
The school football team pose for a picture. Had they won a tournament, perhaps?
Scholars at their desks which could be either a classroom or a library
The swimming baths are under Newell Court houses. They are still there, the shallow end is next to the old tuck shop
Rifle shooting practice possibly a cadet force afternoon of maneouvers. The telescope would have been taken up on the shooting butts near the sea wall
This was possibly an old boys reunion with the Masters
Boys congregating outside the tuck shop
These older boys at Rossall look like they are teaching a younger pupil how to play cricket