Josh gears up for this years Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

A London Marathon world record breaker wants to see more wheelchairs at this years Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run.

Josh Landmann, 25, was the only participant in a wheelchair last year but hopes others will be joining him at the popular annual event on Sunday.

Josh, who broke his neck in an accident while on holiday in 2014, set the world record for completing the London Marathon in a non-racing wheelchair last month, finishing in three hours, 18 minutes and 59 seconds.

He said: “The Blackpool 10k is a really good event to be involved in.

“Not only is it all for a great cause, but it’s one of the easiest 10ks because the route is so flat and the atmosphere is absolutely amazing.

“You’ve got people of all ages taking part because it’s so accessible, and it always attracts a really good crowd who cheer you on all the way along the route.

READ MORE: Team GB talent squad place for determined Josh

“People are just there waiting up and down the prom and giving that extra support which is massive help – it really keeps you going.”

All proceeds from the race go to organisers Trinity Hospice. Participants are encouraged to get sponsorship to raise as much as possible for the Bispham-based hospice.

Josh added: “I think it’s really important to get everyone involved in events like this, whatever their ability.”

Three years after Josh’s accident which left him paralysed from the chest down, he took part in his first sporting event – a triathlon – to raise money for the Spinal Injury Association.

Now, the former Rossall School pupil is heading towards the Paralympics in Tokyo next year.

He said: “My attitude of ‘let’s just give it a go’ has got me here, and if I don’t get in, I’ve not lost anything.”

- For more details about this years fun run, visit www.blackpoolfunrun.co.uk