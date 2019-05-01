Here’s why there was a blow-up bowel in Sainsbury’s in Blackpool (and no, the picture isn’t as rude as it looks!)

Shoppers at the Sainsbury’s supermarket in Talbot Road, Blackpool town centre, were able to walk through a pop-up attraction – a huge inflatable colon.

The stunt was part of a national cancer awareness programme, with the blow-up bowel used as a prop for browsers to ask questions and understand how the colon works and how cancers are detected.

Lorraine Morris works for the screening team, and she said: “We wanted to have a visual and engaging image that would draw people in to find out more.

“We are raising awareness of bowel cancer screening and aiming to target people over the age of 60 who are at more of a risk of developing cancer.

“Early detection saves lives and it is so important to get screened early and to speak to experts.

“We are able to offer advice and make people aware of some of the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer for us to support them.

“It is very important for us to get this message across and having this engaging inflatable bowel is a great way to do this.

“The feedback we received was great! We had a lot of interest throughout the day and lots of people went through the inflatable with our experts and gained valuable advice.”