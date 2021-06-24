But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Fylde and Wyre and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (38%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 5% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 2% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1. The Old Links Surgery There were 235 survey forms sent out to patients at The Old Links Surgery. The response rate was 58%, with 26 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 94% said it was very good and 5% said it was fairly good.

2. Kirkham Health Centre There were 268 survey forms sent out to patients at Kirkham Health Centre. The response rate was 42%, with 114 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 67% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good.

3. Garstang Medical Practice There were 251 survey forms sent out to patients at Garstang Medical Practice. The response rate was 49%, with 238 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 63% said it was very good and 32% said it was fairly good.

4. Lockwood GP Surgery There were 253 survey forms sent out to patients at Lockwood Gp Surgery. The response rate was 43%, with 94 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 59% said it was very good and 30% said it was fairly good.