Fleetwood motorcyclist died from 'multiple injuries' after head on smash, inquest told

Trevor Paul Cowell, 56, of Hathaway Road, died near Guthrie's Memorial on the Mountain Road, Isle of Man, on Monday afternoon.

An inquest into the death of Mr Cowell, who is from the island originally, was opened and adjourned by coroner Jayne Hughes yesterday.

Mrs Hughes said a report from a paramedic called to the scene revealed Mr Cowell had been in a "head on" crash.

The fatal crash happened on Monday near Guthrie's Memorial - the highest section of the Isle of Man's Snaefell Mountain Course, used for motorsport racing (Picture: Google)

She also confirmed that consultant pathologist Dr Long's initial finding was that he died from multiple injuries suffered in the collision.

Mrs Hughes extended her condolences to Mr Cowell's family and friends before adjourning the inquest so a police investigation can be completed.

No date for its resumption was given.