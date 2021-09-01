Families shine a light on their artistic talent with healthy outdoor beach art

Almost 50 people took part in a beach art day organised by Fleetwood Museum and Healthier Fleetwood to get people out and about and spark their creative flair.

Families teamed up to create a lighthouse on the beach using a mix of materials including pebbles of various shades of grey.

Angie Hesketh was one of the organisers from the museum and Healthier Fleetwood who took part.

An overhead picture of the Fleetwood beach art, taken by Scott Rimmer using his drone

She said: “We normally run crafts events at the museum but because of Covid and the need to social distance we have not been able to do everything we wanted this year.

“So we came up with the idea of an outdoor art event where people would work in 2m squares and everyone could take part in a wide-open space.

“It was difficult for people to see the overall picture as they were doing it, but when it all came together and they saw pictures taken by a drone they were amazed.

“It was a great fun event. We had around 50 people - children and their families up to the age of 70!”

Museum manager Ben Whittaker said: “We normally run craft sessions over the summer but due to Covid we haven’t really been able to do what we wanted. We have got craft boxes that they can use outside. So we wanted to do something bigger and with the help of Healthier Fleetwood Angie and the team came up with the beach art idea.

“It was a nice way to bring people together again and it went really well on the day as we had lovely weather on the Saturday of the bank holiday weekend.

“People were collecting pebbles across the beach and Scott Rimmer came along with his drone and did some photographs which really showed off their efforts.

“Everyone enjoyed it and it was great to work with local partners Healthier Fleetwood.”

Ben said the museum has been busy since the Fleetwood Museum Trust took over in 2018 and this year a combination of people holidaying at home rather than going abroad and the relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions, meant that it had its best summer so far.

It currently has an exhibition celebrating the women of Fleetwood, called This Lass Can, which will stay in place until next year.

The museum will be open until the end of November.