Blackpool millionaire aims to inspire Fylde coast's young people with new mentorship programme in schools

Lucas Hunter, who went to St Mary’s High School, is a self-made millionaire who owns a national firm of solicitors Hunter Lawyers and an investment company Hunter Real Estate Group.

He has six offices with 12 directly employed staff and a team of around 50, including; consultants, barristers and solicitors.

He said he wanted to let children on the coast have the chance to follow in his footsteps and get to understand about the world of work.

Fleetwood High School is the first to roll out a business mentoring programme from Lucas Hunter of Hunter Lawyers supported by the Headteacher Mr Barnes (pictured right) and deputy Headteacher Mr Grant (pictured left) with programme director Rebecca Garcia.

The mentorship style programme is designed to provide training and real-world business skills to children aged 14-16.

As part of the programme, children will be paired with local business leaders who will provide work experiences guidance and support.

Programme director, Rebecca Garcia said “I am pleased to be able to help provide deserving children opportunities.

“As a teacher myself, I know how much programmes like this can change a child’s life.”

Lucas Hunter said: “I grew up in circumstances not dissimilar to many of these children and I am fully aware that my life could have turned out very different.

Hunter Lawyers is of course, going to be part of the programme as well as my real estate company, Hunter Real Estate Group a large residential and commercial property company.

“We also have a number of different businesses that will become part of the programme and will actively recruit them as the programme progresses.

“I would encourage local business leaders to sign up for this programme and see a real difference being made in their community. We pair selected students with business leaders who will provide them with help such as work experience, advice and coaching.”