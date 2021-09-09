Carleton Community Chorus is back - and new members are wanted
Carleton Community Chorus is finally opening its doors to rehearsals on Tuesday September 14 from 7pm.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:30 pm
They will meet at their usual venue, St Martin & St Hilda’s Church in Carleton and are ready to welcome new members. A spokesperson said: “All the members are looking forward to getting back to singing together once again after such a long absence.
“There are no auditions, all you need is a love of singing!” If you would like to join, email secretary Diane so she can forward the music and health and safety documentation to keep everyone safe. The email address is carletoncommunity music.org.uk.
Picture Jonathan Porter