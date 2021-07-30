A story classic brought to life on stage at Lowther Pavilion

For some classic family entertainment, head to Lowther Pavilion next week

By Claire Lark
Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:45 pm
Storytellers Theatre Company, The Railway Children
Storytellers Theatre Company bring The Railway Children to Lowther Pavilion, retelling the enchanting tale following the fortunes and adventures of Roberta, Peter and Phyllis after they move from London to a house near a railway line in the country.

Roberta reads an old newspaper and discovers where their father really is and all the children take part in the adventure of a lifetime.

With heart stopping action ‘The Storytellers’ retells the past as if it were today. August 4, 12.00 and 2.30 www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk