MTV to screen highlights from Blackpool's Illuminations Switch-On concert

MTV is to premiere two music specials showcasing some of the best performances on Friday (October 15) and Saturday (October), on MTV Music and MTV UK, before going out to an international audience later this year.

The first of the 30-minute shows, MTV Live: KSI features the headline set by one of the UK’s biggest artists of 2021.

The second, MTV Live From Blackpool Switch-On, features performances by KSI, Ella Henderson, The Wombats and Wes Nelson.

Wes Nelson is one of the stars from this year's Illuminations Switch-On concert which will be shown in two special programmes on MTV

Pre-Covid-19, the annual event, which is the curtain-raiser for the Illuminations season, has been staged in an outdoor arena on the promenade with a live audience of around 20,000 people.

This year, VisitBlackpool and MTV created a “hybrid” event including the show in the ballroom, attended by an audience of around 1,500 lucky ticket ballot winners, and a live stream. The stream attracted a worldwide audience of more than 160,000 views.

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We are thrilled that thanks to MTV people will get another opportunity to see the best of our Illuminations Switch-On concert as well as the full set by KSI.

“Being able to stage a Switch-On concert in the Tower Ballroom meant we had the opportunity to create something really special – and MTV delivered a show that will go down as a unique moment in the long and proud history of the Illuminations.”

This year’s Blackpool Illuminations have been extended by two months and will run until Monday 3 January, 2022.

To find out further details on this year’s display, including Switch-On times, Tower projection shows and new features, head to: www.visitblackpool.com/illuminations

These are the full details of this weekend’s broadcasts:

Friday, October 15 on MTV MUSIC

6pm-6.30pm: MTV Live: KSI

6.30pm-7pm: MTV Live from Blackpool Switch On

Saturday, October 16 on MTV UK

12pm-12.30pm: MTV Live: KSI