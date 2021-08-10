The Moment I Met You by Debbie Johnson: Humour, empathy and peerless storytelling - book review

The Moment I Met You

When a dream holiday in Mexico goes dramatically wrong, Elena Godwin is left picking up the pieces. But her brush with death has left her scarred – in more ways than one. And she has never been able to forget the stranger who helped keep her safe while the world around her fell apart.

A decade on, however, she has created a new life for herself with Harry, his own life changed beyond all recognition in the disaster, and who has now reinvented himself as a dynamic young businessman and champion of disabled rights.

But while Elena and Harry have, at least on the face of things, successfully adjusted to their new lives and moved on, each harbours a dark secret. So when a face from the past appears, Elena is finally forced to confront her fears, her emotions and, most terrifying of all, the truth.

With her usual deftness, author Debbie Johnson takes us on a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of human emotions. Shining the harshest of spotlights on the lies we tell ourselves, and the lies we tell others, in this novel she sends us soaring to the highest peaks of elation before dropping us gut-churningly into the deepest troughs of despair.

In dealing with the most complex aspects of human emotions and relationships, she considers the now apparently dated concepts of duty, love, honour and pity and asks how strong their ties are and what their place is in the modern world.

Full of humour, empathy and peerless storytelling, The Moment I Met You is another moving offering from Debbie Johnson about a brief encounter like no other…