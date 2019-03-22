Will Young announces new album and 21-date tour, here's how to get tickets in Blackpool

Pop icon Will Young will finish his UK tour with a bang at Blackpool’s Opera House on October 29.

Tickets go on sale for the show next Friday as Will hits the road to promote his new album Lexicon.

Will releases his new single All The Songs today, the first track to be heard from his long awaited seventh album set for release on June 14.

The record is Will’s seventh album and comes after the star has spent a couple of years away from public gaze since his last release in 2011.

However, the 40-year-old South London local hasn’t spent the time between albums twiddling his thumbs.

Will has been working as an active and vocal campaigner for the LGBTQ movement, including the promotion of all inclusive children’s books on CBeebies and the second season of his hugely popular LGBTQ podcast Homo Sapiens, that he co-created and co-presents with filmmaker and friend Chris Sweeney.

Tickets for the Blackpool show are available from 9am on March 29 at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

But fans who pre-order the album from the Will Young Official Store will be able to access the tour ticket pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday, March 27.